Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 10:14 am

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet & More Couple Up at Santos de Cartier Watch Launch!

Lisa Bonet strikes a pose alongside her handsome hubby Jason Momoa while attending Cartier Celebrates The Launch Of Santos de Cartier Watch held at Pier 48 on Thursday (April 5) in San Francisco, Calif.

The 50-year-old actress and the 38-year-old Aquaman star were joined at the event by Idris Elba and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre, as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam.

The Santos name dates back to one of the world’s first wristwatches, which was designed by Louis Cartier in the early 20th century for his friend Alberto Santos-Dumont, a fearless Brazilian airman and inventor.

The 2018 family is bang up-to-date with its 1847 MC automatic calibre using anti-magnetic nickel phosphorus components in the escapement and movement mechanisms, as well as a shield made from a paramagnetic alloy to prevent interference from magnetic fields.
