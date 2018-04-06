Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 8:03 pm

Jennie Garth & Husband Dave Abrams File For Divorce After Taking Time Apart

Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams are officially filing for divorce, according to TMZ.

Last November, the couple announced they were taking time apart to work on their marriage and were reportedly not living with each other.

It unfortunately looks like Jennie and Dave were not able to work things out.

The couple got married back in July of 2015 and do not share any children.

Jennie was previously married to Daniel Clark as well as Peter Facinelli, with whom she shares three children – Luca, 20, Lola, 15, and Fiona, 11.
