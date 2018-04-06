Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Chat With Friends After Their Workout

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got in a workout together today!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted leaving the gym on Friday (April 6) in Hollywood.

Joe rocked a graphic t-shirt, black shorts, high-top Converse sneakers, and a pair of circular shades on the front of his shirt.

Sophie sported a long-sleeve white shirt, dark leggings, high-top sneakers, and cat-eye sunglasses on her head. She also carried an oversized bag and a fanny pack.

Joe sipped on a cool drink as the duo happily chatted with their friends.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out the couple’s dog Porky Basquiat‘s Instagram account, as well as Sophie‘s new Instagram account dedicated to sausage reviews!