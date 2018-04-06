Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 4:06 pm

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Chat With Friends After Their Workout

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Chat With Friends After Their Workout

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got in a workout together today!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted leaving the gym on Friday (April 6) in Hollywood.

Joe rocked a graphic t-shirt, black shorts, high-top Converse sneakers, and a pair of circular shades on the front of his shirt.

Sophie sported a long-sleeve white shirt, dark leggings, high-top sneakers, and cat-eye sunglasses on her head. She also carried an oversized bag and a fanny pack.

Joe sipped on a cool drink as the duo happily chatted with their friends.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out the couple’s dog Porky Basquiat‘s Instagram account, as well as Sophie‘s new Instagram account dedicated to sausage reviews!
joe jonas and fiancee sophie turner chat with friends after their workout 01
joe jonas and fiancee sophie turner chat with friends after their workout 02
joe jonas and fiancee sophie turner chat with friends after their workout 03
joe jonas and fiancee sophie turner chat with friends after their workout 04
joe jonas and fiancee sophie turner chat with friends after their workout 05

