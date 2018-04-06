John Legend: 'A Good Night' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

John Legend just dropped what could possibly be the anthem of the summer!

The 39-year-old singer teamed up with DJ BloodPop to drop the hot new song “A Good Night” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

Over the weekend, John brought down the house while portraying Jesus in the live action production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

You can download John‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “A Good Night” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…