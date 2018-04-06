Top Stories
Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:42 pm

John Legend Brings the 'Joy' with 'A Good Night' Music Video Premiere - Watch Here!

John Legend keeps it cool and casual as he attends the Google premiere of his new music video for “A Good Night,” filmed entirely on Google Pixel 2, on Thursday (April 5) in Los Angeles.

“You know, when I started writing again after I got off tour late last year, this was the first song that I wrote,” the 39-year-old entertainer told Refinery29. “It was on my mind to write something joyous and celebratory, and when I started playing it for people, it gave so them joy. So it definitely felt like something people needed right now.”

“The whole idea behind the song is that when you least expect it, you could find someone that could change your life, you know? So it was kind of looking at the idea of dating and how people date today,” John added about the music video. “A lot of that obviously is with apps, but hey, it still can happen in person. So we merged the the two ideas into this fun, fictional club.”

Watch John Legend‘s new music video below…


John Legend – A Good Night (ft. BloodPop®) [Music Video]
