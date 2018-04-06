Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 4:00 am

Jonah Hill Spent Easter Sunday with an Unlikely Person

Jonah Hill Spent Easter Sunday with an Unlikely Person

Jonah Hill steps out for a casual stroll on Wednesday (April 5) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actor has been spending time in the Big Apple lately and he spent Easter Sunday with an unlikely person who you probably didn’t even know was one of his friends!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill

Jonah was spotted hanging out with Ashley Olsen, someone who he has been photographed with several times over the years.

Make sure to check out the pics of them spending the holiday together!
Just Jared on Facebook
jonah hill steps out new york 01
jonah hill steps out new york 02
jonah hill steps out new york 03
jonah hill steps out new york 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jonah Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vivica A. Fox is fighting back at fur protestors - TMZ
  • Meet one of the young stars of the new thriller A Quiet Place - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag reveals she "died for a minute" during plastic surgery marathon - TooFab
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale has a stunning new look! - Just Jared Jr