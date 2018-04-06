Top Stories
Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 2:37 pm

Justin Bieber Kicks Off His Weekend With SoulCycle Workout

Justin Bieber Kicks Off His Weekend With SoulCycle Workout

Justin Bieber is getting a healthy start to his weekend!

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” crooner was spotted heading into a SoulCycle class on Friday morning (April 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

He wore a long-sleeve black shirt, black shorts, white socks with black stripes, and white sneakers, letting his long locks flow freely.

Justin was all smiles as he and his friends grabbed some breakfast afterward.

ICYMI, Justin and rapper Jay Electronica teamed up on Poo Bear‘s new track “Hard 2 Face Reality, which dropped that same day. Listen here!
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Justin Bieber

