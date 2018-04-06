Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Kate Hudson is pregnant!

The 38-year-old actress revealed that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Friday (April 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

“SURPRISE!!! 🤱 If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” she captioned a video of her gender reveal balloon-popping party.

“If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕”

Kate has a 14-year-old son with Chris Robinson, Ryder, as well as a 6-year-old son with Matt Bellamy, Bingham. This is her first child with Danny.

Watch her reveal the news below. Congratulations to the happy family!