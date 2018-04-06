Katie Holmes Steps Out in Character as a FBI Agent While Filming Her New TV Show!

Top Stories
Katie Holmes is getting into character!

The 39-year-old actress was spotted on a film set shooting scenes for her upcoming TV show on Friday (April 6) in Chicago.

Katie was seen stepping out of her trailer, and then filming in character wearing a FBI badge.

The upcoming Fox drama, tentatively titled Mrs. Otis Regrets, is about FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who is investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Otis begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.
