Kendra Wilkinson Confirms Hank Baskett Divorce - Read Her Message

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are officially splitting up.

The 32-year-old reality star and former Playboy model confirmed in a post on her social media on Friday (April 6) that she is ending her marriage after 8 years with the 35-year-old former NFL football player.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that’s why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed. ❤️”

The two have an 8-year-old son, Hank IV, and a 3-year-old daughter, Alijah.