Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 2:31 pm

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 2:31 pm

Keri Russell Gets Questioned About 'Felicity' Revival on 'WWHL'!

Is a Felicity revival really in the works?

Keri Russell made an appearance on Thursday night’s (April 5) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote the final season of her hit FX series The Americans alongside her co-star and real-life hubby, Matthew Rhys.

However, the conversation quickly turned to its focus to the 42-year-old actresses hit late ’90s series Felicity instead. When a caller asked whether the cast’s June reunion at the ATX Television Festival means that there will be a reboot, Matthew jokingly chimed in and said, “Tell them about the feature film you’re not supposed to talk about!”

Keri laughed, and said, “I can tell you that we’re going and that’s it.”


Will There Be A ‘Felicity’ Reboot? | WWHL

Click inside to watch more of Keri and Matthew’s appearance on WWHL…


Keri Russell And Matthew Rhys’ Celeb Crushes | WWHL

After Show: Keri Russell On ‘The Americans’ Finale | WWHL
