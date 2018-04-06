Keri Russell Gets Questioned About 'Felicity' Revival on 'WWHL'!

Is a Felicity revival really in the works?

Keri Russell made an appearance on Thursday night’s (April 5) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote the final season of her hit FX series The Americans alongside her co-star and real-life hubby, Matthew Rhys.

However, the conversation quickly turned to its focus to the 42-year-old actresses hit late ’90s series Felicity instead. When a caller asked whether the cast’s June reunion at the ATX Television Festival means that there will be a reboot, Matthew jokingly chimed in and said, “Tell them about the feature film you’re not supposed to talk about!”

Keri laughed, and said, “I can tell you that we’re going and that’s it.”



