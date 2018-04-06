Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo With Kanye West & Baby Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian is showing off her precious baby girl with Kanye West, Chicago West!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star shared a new picture on her app and social media on Friday (April 6).

“This year, we had Easter at Kylie‘s house. We had an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and slide. The whole family went to church before and then had the best time celebrating with all of the kids!” Kim wrote.

