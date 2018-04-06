Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:17 am

Kylie Minogue: 'Golden' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Kylie Minogue: 'Golden' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Kylie Minogue is back with new music!

The 49-year-old Australian pop star just dropped her 14th studio album Golden!

In a recent interview with Billboard, Kylie opened up about why she felt sad when her album was complete.

“I want fans to love it and take it to heart and add it to whatever our journey is together. But it’s the same with every album – you get so nervous before release,” Kylie shared. “I even had a week of being sad I wasn’t in the studio anymore. It can be the most frustrating place in the world, but it’s an amazing place and my experience of writing on this album was so different.”

You can download Kylie‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Golden below!
