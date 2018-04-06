Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 2:30 am

Mandy Moore Meets Up with Minka Kelly After Climbing Kilimanjaro

Mandy Moore Meets Up with Minka Kelly After Climbing Kilimanjaro

Mandy Moore and her friend Minka Kelly meet up for a cute photo at the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection on Wednesday (April 4) at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by January Jones, Jordana Brewster, Lake Bell, and Shiri Appleby.

Mandy brought along her friends, hair stylist Ashley Streicher and eyebrow specialist Kristie Streicher. Mandy and Ashley just returned home from their trip to Mount Kilimanjaro!

FYI: All of the women are wearing Ulla Johnson clothing and GLCO x Ulla Johnson frames.
Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 01
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 02
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 03
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 04
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 05
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 06
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 07
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 08
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 09
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 10
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 11
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 12
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 13
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 14
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 15
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 16
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 17
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 18
mandy moore minka kelly ulla johnson event 19

Photos: Marc Patrick for BFA
Posted to: Fashion, January Jones, Jordana Brewster, Lake Bell, Mandy Moore, Minka Kelly, Shiri Appleby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vivica A. Fox is fighting back at fur protestors - TMZ
  • Meet one of the young stars of the new thriller A Quiet Place - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag reveals she "died for a minute" during plastic surgery marathon - TooFab
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale has a stunning new look! - Just Jared Jr