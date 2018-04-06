Mandy Moore Meets Up with Minka Kelly After Climbing Kilimanjaro

Mandy Moore and her friend Minka Kelly meet up for a cute photo at the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection on Wednesday (April 4) at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by January Jones, Jordana Brewster, Lake Bell, and Shiri Appleby.

Mandy brought along her friends, hair stylist Ashley Streicher and eyebrow specialist Kristie Streicher. Mandy and Ashley just returned home from their trip to Mount Kilimanjaro!

FYI: All of the women are wearing Ulla Johnson clothing and GLCO x Ulla Johnson frames.