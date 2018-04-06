Meet 'Blockers' Actress Geraldine Viswanathan with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Geraldine Viswanathan is one of the scene stealers in the new comedy Blockers and we caught up with the rising star to learn more about her!

The Aussie actress is getting her breakout with the new movie, in which she plays John Cena‘s daughter. She told us how right before landing the role, she was working as an escape room operator in Sydney.

Check out the 10 Fun Facts:

1. I’m fluent in Swiss German, my Mum is from Switzerland. I lived in Basel for 2 years.

2. I learned how to ride a horse when I was 2 years old and was riding competitively throughout my schooling years. My horse/love of my life, Mickey, is retired and thriving!

3. My first words were in Tamil. I do not speak any Tamil other than those three words.

4. I used to have a guinea pig farm, we had 20 guinea pigs at a time. We now have a lot of bunnies. Babycino is the name of my bunny back home- he is white and fluffy like a babycino!

5. I have a scar in between my eyebrows that I got from dancing too hard to the Wiggles. I love the Wiggles.

6. My family nickname is Yoyo. My sister couldn’t pronounce my name when she was little so she just would call me Yoyo.

7. I’m scared of vomit and lizards.

8. My Chipotle order is: burrito bowl, brown rice, black beans, sofritas, veggies, pico, lettuce then i get a little cup of the green Tabsco.

9. I’m part of an all-female sketch comedy group in Sydney called Freudian Nip.

10. Right before I did Blockers I was working at an escape room/bowling bar in Sydney. I would run the escape rooms, blindfold the participants and do silly characters as I told them the rules and regulations. During Christmas I had to dress as an elf and hand out promotional pamphlets that said “when I think about you I touch myelf.”

Go see Blockers, in theaters in now!