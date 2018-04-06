Top Stories
Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 3:20 pm

Meet 'Blockers' Actress Gideon Adlon with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Gideon Adlon is making her big screen debut this weekend in the critically acclaimed comedy Blockers and we caught up with the young actress to learn some interesting things about her!

The 21-year-old actress is the daughter of Pamela Adlon and Gideon actually made a guest appearance on her mom’s show Better Things in 2016.

Get to know Gideon with these 10 Fun Facts:

  • 1. I have a pink birthmark that takes up my whole left calf, I call it my angel kiss.
  • 2. I went to an all-girls sleep away camp for 9 summers in a row.
  • 3. I’ve been in 6 musicals.
  • 4. I have dual citizenship. German and American.
  • 5. In high school I got my team to the finals in a slam poetry competition.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I was the lead singer of a band called Mothers Pride and we played at the Whiskey a Go Go.
  • 7. I was born with a full head of black hair and a natural Mohawk that lasted until I was about a year old.
  • 8. I went to my first concert when I was 10, the Jonas Brothers. Best day of my life, haha.
  • 9. I had an under-bite and a lisp until I was 8 years old. Thank you to my head gear for saving my life!
  • 10. I’ve been collecting vintage for almost 7 years and hope to start a clothing brand someday!

Go see Blockers, in theaters now!
Photos: Quantrell D. Colbert (c) 2018 Universal. All Rights Reserved.
