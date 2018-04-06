Meet 'Troy' Star Bella Dayne with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Bella Dayne is the star of the BBC One series Troy: Fall of a City, which just debuted on Netflix in the U.S., and we learned more about her with these 10 Fun Facts!

The German actress plays Helen of Troy, one of her dream roles ever since watching the 2004 movie with Diane Kruger playing the part.

You might recognize Bella from her work on such shows as Humans and Guerrilla. Here are some interesting things about her that you probably don’t know:

1. I used to do professional high diving.

2. I love Anime – especially Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball.

3. My first “official” acting role was in high school and I played “the captain of Köpenick,” who was a chubby old man…I loved it.

4. I watched the film Troy when I was a little girl and I remember thinking what a dream it would be to play Helen or any part set in that time period. I still have moments of utter appreciation that I get to play Helen of Troy.

5. I was recently introduced to Boba (yes, I know I’m late) and I can’t stop drinking it.

6. I’ve always been very, very shy in acting classes and tend to be very quiet except for when I’m on stage and am performing a scene.

7. My parents were both professional athletes. My mom was a gymnast and my dad was a cyclist.

8. I store 99 cent ramen noodles in my house for a cozy day.

9. I’ve had four different bicycles stolen from me while I studied acting in New York City.

10. I love the films The Dreamers and Amelie.

