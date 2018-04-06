Merk & Kremont feat. DNCE: 'Hands Up' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

DNCE teamed up with Merk & Kremont for a new song called “Hands Up,” and we can’t stop dancing.

The band (singer Joe Jonas, drummer Jack Lawless, bassist and keyboardist Cole Whittle, and guitarist JinJoo Lee) joined forces with the Italian DJ and production duo (Federico Mercuri and Giordano Cremona) for the catchy track, which they dropped on Friday (April 6).

“I throw my hands up / I’ve already made my mind up / Never get down on my luck,” Joe sings about ending an unhealthy relationship and choosing to “get on with” his life.

The group will perform “Hands Up” live for the first time today in Milan.

The group will perform "Hands Up" live for the first time today in Milan.

