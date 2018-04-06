Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 10:47 pm

'Mozart in the Jungle' Canceled By Amazon After Four Seasons

Mozart in the Jungle has been canceled after four seasons on Amazon, according to THR.

The Golden Globe winning series followed dedicated members of the New York Symphony and the mind games and politicking they engage in to survive.

“We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us. We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come,” executive producers Paul Weitz, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Will Graham said in a joint statement.

The cancellation is part of the streaming service’s new plan to shift away from niche indie projects and deliver broader, big-budget projects.
