Fri, 06 April 2018 at 5:36 pm

Natalia Dyer Rocks Blue Jumpsuit While Stepping Out for Sushi

Natalia Dyer treated herself to a sushi dinner last night!

The 21-year-old Stranger Things actress was spotted outside the restaurant on Thursday (April 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined by a male friend.

Natalia kept it casual but trendy in a light blue jumpsuit, oversized brown jacket, strappy brown shoes, and an oversized orange bag. She finished off her look with a red bandana tied around her neck and matching lipstick.

Natalia recently appeared on a panel alongside her Stranger Things co-stars, including boyfriend Charlie Heaton.

“He’s great,” Natalia told Us Weekly about Charlie. “It’s a lot of fun, we goof off a lot.”
Photos: Backgrid USA
