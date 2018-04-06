Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates 'The Phantom of the Opera' Sequel Opening Night!

Nicole Scherzinger helped kick off the opening night of Love Never Dies!

The 39-year-old entertainer attended the musical on Thursday night (April 5) at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

Love Never Dies is Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera.

The production takes place 10 years after The Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House and follows his new life in New York, where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island.

In his new world, his music soars but he has never stopped yearning for his one true love, Christine Daaé, who is now one of the world’s finest sopranos. When she travels to New York to perform, The Phantom tries one final bid to win back Christine’s love.

After the musical, Nicole got to meet with the cast including Meghan Picerno, who plays Christine Daae, and Gardar Thor Cortes, who plays The Phantom.

Love Never Dies is set to run from April 5th to 22nd in Los Angeles.