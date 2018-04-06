Olivia Munn Rocks Thigh-High Blue Boots for Dinner in WeHo!
Olivia Munn has legs for days as she arrives for dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Thursday night (April 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 37-year-old actress looked glam in a purple, blue, and gray geometric sweater-dress while rocking thigh-high suede blue boots for her night out on the town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn
Earlier this week, Olivia took to her dog Frankie‘s Instagram account to share a super sweet vid of the pup trying to stay awake!
10+ pictures inside of Olivia Munn arriving at the restaurant…