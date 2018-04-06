Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 9:09 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit the Sports Training Village in Bath!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit the Sports Training Village in Bath!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are paying a royal visit!

The couple were spotted visiting the University of Bath Sports Training Village to watch the U.K. team trials for the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games on Friday (April 6) in Bath, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle

Meghan looked chic in an Aritzia army green jacket and Mother Denim jeans, pairing the look with heels.

The two greeted competitors while watching the shotput trials, as well as the volleyball trials.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans take part in sports like wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.
