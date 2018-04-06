Rihanna Plays with Adorable Niece Majesty at Makeup Launch

It doesn’t get much cuter than this!!!

Rihanna had a ball while playing with her niece Majesty in a ball pit at the Fenty Beauty makeup launch event on Thursday (April 5) in Milan, Italy.

The 30-year-old singer was seen getting out of the ball pit with confetti all over her clothes and her body!

RiRi just released the “Fairy Bomb” glittering pom pom and the “Body Lava” luminizer from the Beach Please collection, which will hit stores on Friday. Order it on Sephora.com.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a black leather mini dress from the Versace Fall-Winter 2018 collection.

