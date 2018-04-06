Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:21 pm

Rita Ora, Lily Aldridge & Joan Smalls Lead Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party!

Rita Ora shows off her fierce shades while striking a pose at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party held at the Penthouse on Rivington on Thursday (April 5) in New York City.

The 27-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by models Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls as they all danced to music spun by Lily‘s DJ and model sister, Ruby Aldridge.

The first-ever Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier eyewear collaboration includes four signature styles; Edwidge, Edwidge Jeweled, Roselyne, and Nadége. The collection is available starting today for pre-sale at Barneys, Alain Mikli NYC, and Alain Mikli Paris Boutiques.


FYI: All the ladies were dressed in Alexandre Vauthier.
Credit: Andrew Toth; Photos: Getty
