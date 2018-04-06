Rita Ora, Lily Aldridge & Joan Smalls Lead Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party!

Rita Ora shows off her fierce shades while striking a pose at the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party held at the Penthouse on Rivington on Thursday (April 5) in New York City.

The 27-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by models Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls as they all danced to music spun by Lily‘s DJ and model sister, Ruby Aldridge.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

The first-ever Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier eyewear collaboration includes four signature styles; Edwidge, Edwidge Jeweled, Roselyne, and Nadége. The collection is available starting today for pre-sale at Barneys, Alain Mikli NYC, and Alain Mikli Paris Boutiques.



Puuuuullllll uppppppp!!! A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Apr 5, 2018 at 7:39pm PDT

FYI: All the ladies were dressed in Alexandre Vauthier.