Rosario Dawson Joins Nick Robinson & Felicity Huffman at 'Krystal' Premiere

Rosario Dawson buddies up to co-star Nick Robinson as they hit the premiere of their new Netflix movie Krystal on Thursday night (April 5) at the Arclight Theater in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral-print and black gown while the 23-year-old Love, Simon actor looked handsome in a blue suit for the premiere.

Joining their co-stars at the premiere was fellow star of the movie Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy – who directed the film.

Krystal will be available for streaming on Netflix on April 13.

