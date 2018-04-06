Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has the Gray Blazer Look on Lock!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in two similar gray blazers this week and made them into two totally different outfits!

The 30-year-old model wore a blazer with blue jeans while leaving a photo shoot on Thursday (April 5) in New York City.

The day before, she looked fierce and futuristic with her black sunglasses, leather leggings, and knee-high boots. She looks chic in both outfits!

Rosie was joined by fellow models Lily Aldridge and Joan Smalls for the shoots this week.

FYI: Rosie is wearing a Blaze Milano blazer with the black pants.