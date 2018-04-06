Seth Rogen Recalls Smoking Weed In Front Of Steven Spielberg on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Seth Rogen stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (April 5) and told a hilarious story about the time he regrettably smoked weed in front of Steven Spielberg.

“I was at a party, like, an Oscar party maybe, and I had just lit a joint,” the 35-year-old actor told Jimmy. “I was like, ‘Do I stop or do I just hold it? That’s weird.”

“I just kept smoking it in Steven Spielberg’s face as I saw, like, the look on his face where he’s just like, ‘I’m never working with this motherf–ker… ever’,” Seth added.

“That’s why I’m not the lead of Ready Player One,” Seth added jokingly – Watch the hilarious interview below!



