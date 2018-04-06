The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

It’s over for Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard, the couple who got engaged on the finale of The Bachelor: Winter Games.

The reality stars, Clare from The Bachelor USA and Benoit from The Bachelor Canada, took to Instagram on Thursday (April 5) to announce their split.

“We understand A lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera. We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship,” the former couple wrote in the post.

“We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance,” Clare and Benoit added. “We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.) Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world.”

