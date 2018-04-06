Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 12:53 pm

'The First Purge' Releases First Trailer - Watch Now!

'The First Purge' Releases First Trailer - Watch Now!

The First Purge now has a trailer!

The upcoming thriller, which hits theaters on July 4, released a first look on Friday (April 6).

The movie stars Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez and Marisa Tomei.

Here’s a plot summary: to push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Watch below!
