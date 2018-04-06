Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 12:44 am

Thirty Seconds to Mars: 'America' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Thirty Seconds to Mars: 'America' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Thirty Seconds to Mars just dropped their new album!

Bandmates Jared Leto, Tomo Milicevic, and Shannon Leto just dropped their fifth studio album America – their first album in over five years!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

The band teamed up with musical pal Zedd to produce the album while including A$AP Rocky and Halsey on a couple of tracks.

ICYMI, Jared recently teased that if the band’s new album hits number one, he’ll shave his beard off!

You can download Thirty Seconds to Mars‘ new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to America below!
