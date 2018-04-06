Top Stories
Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Nick Jonas Hilariously Shows Fans How to Make Tuna Salad (Video)

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 7:29 pm

Thirty Seconds to Mars feat. Halsey: 'Love Is Madness' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Halsey teamed up with Thirty Seconds to Mars for an explosive new track called “Love Is Madness.”

The 23-year-old “Alone” singer and the rock band (Jared Leto, Shannon Leto, and Tomo Milicevic) joined forces on the song featured on Thirty Seconds to Mars‘ new album America, their first in over five years!

“I think really highly of her,” Jared told Entertainment Weekly about Halsey. “She’s absolutely one of a kind. She’s brave and bold and talented beyond belief. She has a stunning voice, and I really am so glad that song, which started off just with me singing it, ended up being [a] duet.”

“Sometimes you do something with another artist and magic happens, and I really feel like there’s something special inside of that song and she’s the reason for it,” he added.

Zedd helped produce the album, which also features A$AP Rocky.

Listen to “Love Is Madness” below! You can also download it along with the full album on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics…
