Tiffany Haddish Is Producing HBO Comedy Series 'Unsubscribed'!

Get ready for more comedy from Tiffany Haddish!

The 38-year-old comedian and actress will executive produce a comedy series for HBO, according to Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish

The show, called Unsubscribed, is “an examination of female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.”

Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson will write and executive produce.

This is Tiffany‘s first project under her first-look deal with HBO that she signed in January. We’re looking forward to watching!