Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 12:24 pm

Tiffany Haddish Is Producing HBO Comedy Series 'Unsubscribed'!

Get ready for more comedy from Tiffany Haddish!

The 38-year-old comedian and actress will executive produce a comedy series for HBO, according to Variety.

The show, called Unsubscribed, is “an examination of female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.”

Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson will write and executive produce.

This is Tiffany‘s first project under her first-look deal with HBO that she signed in January. We’re looking forward to watching!
