A$AP Rocky Drops Music Video For 'A$AP Forever' - Watch Now!

A$AP Rocky just released his music video for “A$AP Forever” and you need to see it!

The 29-year-old musician collaborated with Moby on the new track, heavily sampling his 1999 hit “Porcelain.”

The video for the song takes the A$AP Mob on a trip through New York City and even features a brief cameo from Moby!

Earlier this week, A$AP also released another new song, “Distorted Records,” and is now is gearing up for his long-awaited third album.

Check out A$AP‘s entire music video below…