Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up for Paris Jackson's Birthday!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross relax on a couch together while stepping out to help their friend Paris Jackson celebrate her birthday on Friday night (April 6) at sbe’s Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif.

Evan is a longtime family friend of the Jacksons.

Other celebs at the party included engaged couple Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka, Austin Brown, and DJ Caroline D’Amore.

