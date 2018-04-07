Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Ben Affleck FaceTimes with Young Batman Fan with Terminal Cancer

Ben Affleck FaceTimes with Young Batman Fan with Terminal Cancer

Ben Affleck just did an incredibly kind deed for a family in need.

The 45-year-old actor found out that a young boy with terminal cancer is also a huge Batman fan, so he called up the boy on FaceTime to cheer him up.

When Ben found out that Mukuta, who is a refugee from the Congo and being treated at a hospice center in Atlanta, is currently separated from his mother, the actor offered to pay for his mom to fly to the United States and be by his side.

“Such a memorable day for Mukuta who’s a super #Batman fan! He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve,” Hospice Atlanta tweeted this week.

