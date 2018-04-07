Ben Affleck FaceTimes with Young Batman Fan with Terminal Cancer

Ben Affleck just did an incredibly kind deed for a family in need.

The 45-year-old actor found out that a young boy with terminal cancer is also a huge Batman fan, so he called up the boy on FaceTime to cheer him up.

When Ben found out that Mukuta, who is a refugee from the Congo and being treated at a hospice center in Atlanta, is currently separated from his mother, the actor offered to pay for his mom to fly to the United States and be by his side.

“Such a memorable day for Mukuta who’s a super #Batman fan! He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve,” Hospice Atlanta tweeted this week.