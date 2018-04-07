'Black Panther' Becomes Third Highest Grossing Movie of All Time

Black Panther is still smashing records!

The Marvel movie starring Chadwick Boseman will become the third highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office today (April 7), according to THR.

Black Panther ended Friday with $659.3 million total and it will pass Titanic‘s final gross of $659.5 million on Saturday.

At the global box office, the movie has earned $1.29 billion thus far and ranks as the number 10 movie of all time.

Sitting at numbers one and two at the domestic box office at Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936.7 million and Avatar with $760.5 million.