Top Stories
Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Daughter Jasmine's Scary Trip to the ER

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Daughter Jasmine's Scary Trip to the ER

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Nick Jonas Hilariously Shows Fans How to Make Tuna Salad (Video)

Nick Jonas Hilariously Shows Fans How to Make Tuna Salad (Video)

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 11:03 am

'Black Panther' Becomes Third Highest Grossing Movie of All Time

'Black Panther' Becomes Third Highest Grossing Movie of All Time

Black Panther is still smashing records!

The Marvel movie starring Chadwick Boseman will become the third highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office today (April 7), according to THR.

Black Panther ended Friday with $659.3 million total and it will pass Titanic‘s final gross of $659.5 million on Saturday.

At the global box office, the movie has earned $1.29 billion thus far and ranks as the number 10 movie of all time.

Sitting at numbers one and two at the domestic box office at Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936.7 million and Avatar with $760.5 million.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney/Marvel
Posted to: Black Panther, Box Office, Chadwick Boseman, Titanic

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Travis Scott's family is finally meeting baby Stormi - TMZ
  • Lily Collins actually choked on a tomato during her recent visit to Tokyo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kendra Wilkinson confirmed her marriage is over - TooFab
  • Terminator has been pushed back four months - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas made tuna salad in a tank top and it's perfect - Just Jared Jr