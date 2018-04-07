Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 6:52 pm

Black Panther Opens Wakanda to Superheroes in 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer - Watch!

Wakanda is ready for battle in the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer!

The Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) welcomes the superheroes to his world as they get ready to fight.

Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Make sure to see the movie, in theaters on April 27!
