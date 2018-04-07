Cardi B Celebrates Album Release at a Party in Miami!

Cardi B is all smiles while posing for photos at her album release party on Friday night (April 6) at E11EVEN in Miami, Fla.

The 25-year-old rapper, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child, flew to Florida for a very quick trip in the middle of her Saturday Night Live rehearsals.

Cardi will be performing on SNL tonight with Chadwick Boseman as the host.

Make sure to stream and download the new album, Invasion of Privacy, right now. It reportedly went gold in its first day of release!