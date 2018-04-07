Chris Pratt Raves About How Great 'A Quiet Place' Is - Watch Now!
Chris Pratt just saw A Quiet Place and he has to share how much he loved it!
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (April 7) to chat up the new thriller flick.
“HOLY CRAPPP!!!! Stop what you’re doing right now … AND GO SEE “A QUIET PLACE” it’s scary, moving, with amazing performances and a totally original idea. A+++ 97% on rotten tomatoes for a reason. Bring a friend,” Chris captioned the below.
A Quiet Place stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and is out in theaters now.
