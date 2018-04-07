'Dawson's Creek' Creator Reveals Where Joey & Pacey Would Be Today

It has been over a week since the Dawson’s Creek cast reunion photos came out, but we’re still loving them!

One of the scoops that Entertainment Weekly got for its recent cover story was series creator Kevin Williamson‘s thoughts on where Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson‘s characters Joey and Pacey would be today.

“I think Pacey and Joey got married. I think they had a family, I think there were troubles. I think they got a divorce. I think that when we meet them they’re in a very dark place,” Kevin said. “But there’s still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children. As they seek out happiness with others, they just keep coming back to each other. And they just can’t stop that magical thing that exists between them and that bond they have. I think we would sort of have to watch them fall in love all over again as middle-aged adults.”