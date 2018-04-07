Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 10:59 pm

Emily Ratajkowski & New Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Step Out in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski stays close to new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard as they run a few errands together on Saturday afternoon (April 7) in New York City.

The 26-year-old model/actress looked chic in a burgundy leather trench coat over blue sweatpants while the 31-year-old producer bundled up in a black jacket over a bright orange hoodie as they stepped out together.

If you don’t know, Emily and Sebastian got married in February at a New York courthouse.

Emily and Sebastian made their first appearance as a married couple at the Oscars just a few short weeks after her wedding.
