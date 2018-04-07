Get to Know Little Boots with New 'Burn' EP & These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s time to get familiar with Little Boots!

This week, the talented British artist, musician and DJ released her highly anticipated new EP, Burn. The new 4-track EP, a collaborative project boasting some of the finest female/femme talent in the production world, sees Little Boots shifting even closer to the dance-floor, claiming a darker, more atmospheric territory while retaining her signature pop sensibilities.

In celebration of the Burn EP being out worldwide now, Little Boots has shared 10 Fun Facts that you probably didn’t know about her with JustJared.com. Check them out:

1. I love bossa nova music. Like that jazz schmaltzy background you hear in an elevator… but the original records are so so amazing. I’m obsessed with the voice of Astrid Gilberto and Wave by Jobim and the Stan Getz/ Gilberto record is just heaven. When I’m an old lady I might just move to Rio and constantly wear pink and play bossa 24/ 7 by my pool.

2. I’m from a place called Blackpool in the very north of England. I describe it to Americans as Atlantic City meets Vegas meets Coney Island. Its a small seaside town known for bachelorette parties and things that light up, but it has a lot of character and is a big part of my personality and who I am.

3. My go to karaoke song is Abba ‘The Winner Takes It All’ which I insist in doing in an accent which I think is swedish but all my friends say is closer to Count Dracula on Sesame Street.

4. 4. I have a First Class degree in Cultural Studies from Leeds University. I wrote my dissertation on the commodifaction of jazz… came in super handy obviously.

5. I’m an expert at breaking into my own house. I lose everything including keys constantly.

