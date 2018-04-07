Get to Know Quincy with 'Don't Know Nothing' Video & These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Quincy is a rising star in the music world that you should know more about, so we caught up with him to learn some fun facts!

The 26-year-old singer just dropped a new music video for “Don’t Know Nothing,” which you can watch below.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Quincy:

1. I am an actual alien.

2. My first time getting in real trouble that came with a butt whooping was when I was like 12. I loved to play with fire and I was striking matches in the house and throwing them.

3. I went to about 7 different total schools from kindergarten to 12th grade.

4. I buy website domains. I tend to think of things that I feel would make great sites or companies etc. One day I will get lucky and cash out because someone may want.

5. I’m really acrobatic. I can flip off walls, on the ground, off of things. You name it. Growing up with my cousins we had mini flip Olympics on the weekends with all the kids who could flip. I still got it!

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

6. I like to fish, it’s therapeutic. It’s exciting, it also taught me about patience. I’ve done deep sea fishing once but that’s more of a thrill.

7. My favorite movie of all time is The Fox and the Hound.

8. My first time flying alone on a plane I was 8.

9. My most embarrassing moment in my life was when I peed in the bed on my 15th birthday. My girlfriend at the time and family knocked on my room to wake me up and that’s when I realized what I did.

10. I still dream of one day playing in the MLB!

Download “Don’t Know Nothing” now on iTunes!