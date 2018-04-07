Hugh Jackman & Benedict Cumberbatch Go Casual in NYC After Seeing 'Sleep No More' Together!

Hugh Jackman and Benedict Cumberbatch are both bundled up while stepping out in chilly New York City on Thursday afternoon (April 5).

Hugh was seen riding his bicycle around town while Benedict was spotted walking around town with his wife Sophie Hunter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Both of the guys went to a performance of the immersive theatrical experience Sleep No More the night before at The McKittrick Hotel.

After the performance, Benedict and Sophie stayed to check out Follies in the hotel’s speakeasy Manderley Bar.