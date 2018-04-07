Jared Leto Celebrates Album Release at Museum of America

Jared Leto poses with his fist in the air while standing at the president’s podium at the Museum of America on Friday night (April 6) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old entertainer was joined by his brother and Thirty Seconds to Mars bandmate Shannon Leto to celebrate the release of their new album America.

The album is out now and Jared has said that he will finally shave off his beard if the album goes to number one on the Billboard chart!