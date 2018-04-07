Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Top Stories
Sat, 07 April 2018 at 1:41 pm

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner kicked off their weekend at Disneyland!

The DNCE frontman and the Game of Thrones star were seen riding the attractions with their pals on Friday (April 6) in Anaheim, Calif.

They shared lots of laughs and ended up getting splashed on some of the rides!

Sophie wore a long-sleeve white shirt with black tights and cat-eye sunglasses, and Joe donned a colorful graphic tee and black shorts with a bag strapped across his body.

They also indulged in a nice bottle of wine and stayed until late, according to Joe‘s Instagram Stories.

45+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Disneyland…

