Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 6:29 pm

John Krasinski Jokes He Romanced Emily Blunt When He 'Couldn't Get' Anne Hathaway!

John Krasinski Jokes He Romanced Emily Blunt When He 'Couldn't Get' Anne Hathaway!

John Krasinski just might be the biggest Devil Wears Prada fan!

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (April 6), the 38-year-old actor jokes that he stalked his wife Emily Blunt before getting married, while revealing that he’s seen the 2006 movie 72 times!

“It’s one of those things that back in the day, us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore,” John said. “It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you just stop and you look.”

Emily went on to say that she catches him watching the movie all the time.

“There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through,” Emily shared. “And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit.’ ”

John then teased his wife that she wasn’t the one that caught his eye in the movie!

“I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Ohhhh…’ ” John joked.

Watch a clip from the interview below!

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt – The Graham Norton Show
Just Jared on Facebook
john krasinski jokes he romanced emily blunt when he couldnt get anne hathaway 01
john krasinski jokes he romanced emily blunt when he couldnt get anne hathaway 02
john krasinski jokes he romanced emily blunt when he couldnt get anne hathaway 03
john krasinski jokes he romanced emily blunt when he couldnt get anne hathaway 04
john krasinski jokes he romanced emily blunt when he couldnt get anne hathaway 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr