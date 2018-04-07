John Krasinski Jokes He Romanced Emily Blunt When He 'Couldn't Get' Anne Hathaway!

John Krasinski just might be the biggest Devil Wears Prada fan!

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (April 6), the 38-year-old actor jokes that he stalked his wife Emily Blunt before getting married, while revealing that he’s seen the 2006 movie 72 times!

“It’s one of those things that back in the day, us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore,” John said. “It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you just stop and you look.”

Emily went on to say that she catches him watching the movie all the time.

“There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through,” Emily shared. “And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit.’ ”



John then teased his wife that she wasn’t the one that caught his eye in the movie!

“I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Ohhhh…’ ” John joked.

Watch a clip from the interview below!