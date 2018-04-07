Sat, 07 April 2018 at 3:28 pm
Justin Bieber Shares Thoughts on Conor McGregor's Bus Attack
- Here is what Justin Bieber had to say about the Conor McGregor bus attack – TMZ
- Camila Cabello just reached a cool milestone – Just Jared Jr
- Rumors are swirling about Brad Pitt and an architect – Lainey Gossip
- Take a look inside Paris Jackson‘s star-studded 20th birthday party – TooFab
- Russell Crowe‘s divorce auction rakes in nearly $3 million – The Hollywood Reporter
