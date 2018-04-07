Justin Hartley Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Sterling K. Brown
Justin Hartley stepped out for a coffee run ahead of the weekend!
The 41-year-old This Is Us actor was spotted stopping by Alfred Coffee on Thursday (April 5) in Studio City, Calif.
He showed off his arm muscles in a dark blue t-shirt, grey jeans, black sneakers, and a stylish pair of shades.
That same day, Justin took to Twitter to wish his This Is Us co-star and on-screen brother Sterling K. Brown a happy 42nd birthday.
“A big happy birthday to not only my brother, but a true friend @SterlingKBrown!” Justin captioned a photo of the duo looking sharp while meeting up on a red carpet.
“Keep smiling!” he added.
